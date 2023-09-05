Image: BIFF
Here’s What’s Happening at This Year’s BIFF

By Jeff Liebsch

The Busan International Film Festival had its opening press conference through Zoom yesterday and here’s what happening and who we know are coming.

Here are the highlights of what was revealed:

— Song Kang-ho will host the opening ceremonies

— 209 films will be screened in the main program

— 60 films will be screened at Community BIFF

— 24 theaters will be used at the Cinema Center, Lotte, and Shinesgae theaters in Haeundae, while Community BIFF will be screened at Lotte Daeyeong Cinema in Nampodong

— Chow Yun-fat was named the Asian Filmmaker of the year and will be in attendance to receive the award

— The Korean Cinema Award will be presented to the late Yun Jung-hee

— The opening film is “Because I Hate Korea” by Jang Kun-jae

— The closing film is “The Movie Emperor” by China’s Ning Hao

— Notable guests expected to be in attendance are Chow Yun-fat, Luc Besson, Fan Bingbing, Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Kore-Eda Hirokazu, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Justin Chon, and Lee Isaac Chung

— The New Currents Jury will be led by Jung Sung-il, with Ava Cahen, Edwin, Christina Oh, and Han Jun-hee

— Ticket information and movie schedule times, as well as the main events of BIFF have not yet been revealed

The festival will take place from October 4 through 13.

Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

