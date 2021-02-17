Image: Wikicommons/Dr. Artur Braun (Arturbraun)
Here’s Why It Might Not Be a Great Idea to Own a Hydrogen Car in Busan

For those interested in purchasing a hydrogen car in Busan, you may want to rethink your options for the time being.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, as of December last year there are currently 916 hydrogen cars in the city, the fourth-highest amount in the country.

However, there are only two hydrogen charging stations in the city — Seobusan NK Hydrogen Charging Station in Songjeong-dong in Gangseo-gu and H Busan Hydrogen Charging Station in Hakjong-dong in Sasang-gu.

Currently, H Busan Hydrogen Charging Station only operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for regular cars and Seobusan NK will is currently closed until the end of March for equipment failure.

Despite the lack of charging stations, the city plans to introduce another 1,200 hydrogen cars this year.

The city had promised to build 10 new stations in 2019 and finish them by 2022, however, none of them have opened.

They are currently promoting four to be built in Haeundae, Gijang, and Nam-gu but no permits have been granted.

Initial high costs of opening a station and low returns are reasons given why they aren’t being built.

With the addition of more new hydrogen buses and vehicles, being able to charge a hydrogen car in the city is only likely to get worse.

