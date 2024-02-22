Dine & Drink

Here’s Why There is Currently No Pizza or Calzones at Costco

By Haps Staff

Have you visited Costco stores across Korea lately and noticed the absence of pizza or calzones in the food court?

Several Korean blogs have reached out to customer service representatives at different Costco locations nationwide, uncovering the reason behind this absence: a supply shortage of key ingredients, particularly cheese.

Although no specific date has been confirmed for the return of these items, customer service representatives mentioned that Costco is considering reintroducing them next week if the necessary ingredients become available again.

