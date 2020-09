Hi Air began selling tickets for flights between Sacheon Airport and Gimpo Airport on its website yesterday, signaling the return of flights to Sacheon after seven months of inactivity.

Irregular flights to Seoul will begin from the 26th through the 29th, with two flights daily beginning on the 30th.

Detailed flight schedules are available on the airlines website.

Hi Air is a regional airline that began service in Ulsan in 2019.