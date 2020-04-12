High-End Hotels in Busan Offering Unique Packages to Entice Customers to Come Back

Luxury hotels across the city are offering unique promotions in hopes of enticing customers to return.

The hotel industry has been hit hard during the coronavirus situation with many low, medium and high-end hotels feeling the pinch.

Paradise Hotel Busan

Paradise Hotel Busan is running a “1 + 1 Refresh Promotion” until April 29th.

The promotion is composed of 3 types:

Package A is a product that allows you to enjoy 2 nights with a 1-night stay. Package B allows two rooms on the same day, and Package C allows a nightly stay that can be used later.

Crystal Garden, the hotel lobby lounge, is also holding 1 + 1 events for coffee, premium tea, and draft beer.

Park Hyatt Busan

Park Hyatt Busan is holding a ‘Breakfast Package Discount Special’ promotion until May 31st.

When staying at the hotel, breakfast is available in the dining room featuring Korean and Western fare for an additional 10,000 won per adult.

The hotel’s breakfast price is regularly 45,000 won.

Lotte Hotel

Seomyeon’s Lotte Hotel has a variety of packages available, including a spring package, a happy morning package which includes breakfast, and a golf package which features two Deluxe rooms for 1 night (2 people per room), breakfast for 4 people, and weekday golf at Lotte Skyhill CC Gimhae.

Hilton Hotel

The Hilton’s “Happy Dining for You” package includes a one night stay and 150,000 won in food and beverage credit at the hotel’s facilities. The offer is available until April 29th.

Westin Chosun

The Westin Chosun’s “Private Staycation” promotion offers a 30-hour stay in a deluxe room, with early check-in from 10 a.m. and late checkout until 4 p.m. the next day. The promotion lasts until April 30th.