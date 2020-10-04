NewsBusan News

High Risk Facilities Ban Extended Until October 11th

Haps Staff

The ban on high-risk facilities set to expire at midnight today has been extended by one week.

Five high-risk businesses, including clubs, room salons, danlanjujums, colatechs and hunting pocha were ordered closed from September 28 through October 4, but the city has decided to extend it one more week as coronavirus cases in Busan have not decreased.

Public baths have also been added to the list of high-risk facilities.

The city will monitor the situation and review whether to extend the ban further.

Currently, the average positivity per day is at 6.6 with a 13% unknown infection source.

The second level of social distance could be lowered if the average positive cases per day is under 4.

