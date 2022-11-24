NewsBusan News

High School Student Charged With Illegally Filming Inside a Girl’s Restroom

A student at a high school in Busan was caught by the police for installing a small camera in a women’s bathroom.

The Busan Northern Police Station announced on the 24th that it had booked a high school student for violating the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes according to local media reports.

According to the police, the student was reported last September for secretly filming a female student on the stairs of a high school in Busan. It was investigated that he was holding a small camera purchased on the Internet and was reported to a female student on the stairs.

The police who were dispatched at the time checked the student’s cell phone and camera, and it was confirmed that he did not take pictures of the female student.

However, a video of a women’s bathroom was found.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the student secretly entered the women’s bathroom and installed a small camera.

Though the camera was installed, no one used the bathroom, so only the scene inside the bathroom was captured on video.

The police judged that even if there were no victims, the act of filming the women’s bathroom itself was illegal, and they were checking whether there were any victims through digital forensic work.

A police official said, “The student admitted that he tried to shoot the women’s bathroom out of curiosity.”

