High-speed Train Between Jinju and Suseo Opening September 1

Gyeongnam province has successfully proposed the operation of a high-speed rail to Suseo on the Gyeongjeon Line, aiming to enhance transportation convenience for railroad users in the province.

The region issued licenses for three new routes on the Jeolla Line, set to open on the 1st of next month with pre-sale starting in August.

Residents faced inconvenience when traveling to the Gangnam area of Seoul or the southeastern part of Gyeonggi Province, as they could only transfer to the SRT at specific stations.

With the introduction of high-speed trains to Suseo, the entire province will have a direct link to the metropolitan area, reducing travel time to 2 hours and boosting regional development and tourism opportunities.

