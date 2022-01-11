High Speed Trains to Connect Geoje, Masan and Seoul by 2027

By 2027, it will take 2 hours and 50 minutes by KTX or SRT to go from Geoje and Masan to Seoul.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced yesterday that the basic plan for the Southern Inland Transportation Project will be finalized and announced tomorrow.

The project will see 177.9-km of inland track from Gimcheon to Geoje with an investment of 4.8015 trillion won.

It will have five stations and one depot when it opens in 2027.

When construction is complete, a route will be prepared for KTX and SRT trains from the Gimcheon Station in the Seoul metropolitan area to Geoje via the Gyeongbu High Speed Rail.

On some routes, the KTX and SRT will go on a route dedicated to Jinju Station and Masan Station using the Gyeongjeon line.

According to the announcement, the Seoul to Geoje route will take 2 hours and 54 minutes and will run eight times a day on the KTX.

The Masan route will take 2 hours and 49 minutes and run twice a day KTX.

The SRT from Suseo Station will take 2 hours and 55 minutes and run seven times a day to Geoje.

From Masan, it will take 2 hours and 50 minutes and run three times a day.

In addition, a KTX from Gwangnyeong will run three times a day from Geoje and two from Masan which early indications are they will be used for trips to Incheon International Airport.

Experts predict that the opening of the railway will be an economic boost to the southern region while also revitalizing the tourism industry.