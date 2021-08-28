Highest Observatory in Korea to be Built on Hwangnyeong Mountain

A new observatory higher than Namsan Tower in Seoul is planned to be built as part of the Hwangnyeongsan Amusement Park creation project.

The city of Busan and Daewon Plus Group announced an agreement on the 19th to transform the old Snow Castle building in Nam-gu into a landmark tourism project.

The plan is to build the 200 billion won Bongsu Observatory project which will stand 50 meters high on the already 427-meter high mountain, making it the highest in the nation.

The observatory was designed by Seung Hyo-sang, one of the world’s leading architects in the field of public architecture.

It will also include a cultural exhibition hall capable of holding conferences, a museum, a Busan food culture experience center, and a culture and art sharing center.

The two pillars of the observatory symbolize the historical relevance of Dongnae and Busanpo, and the angular shape of the observatory captures the current state of Busan divided into east, west, and the original downtown.

It also plans to arrange the tourist culture space in a stepwise fashion in order to minimize damage to the landscape and environment and to match the existing topography.

In order to provide easier access from Seomyeon, a 540-meter double-decker cable car named “Ropeway” is being planned to be built that connects Jeonpo-dong’s Hwangnyeongsan Leports Park and the observatory.

Daewon Plus Group is looking to raise 1.2 trillion won for the project which they hope to complete in 2024.

They estimate the project will create over 1,800 jobs and that five million domestic and foreign tourists will visit each year.