Highest Temperatures of The Year Recorded Yesterday, More Heat Expected Today

Haps Staff

The highest temperatures of the year were recorded in Busan and the Gyeongnam region yesterday, with the heat expected to continue today.

Yesterday’s high was 28’C in Busan, while Milyang hit 33.8’C, Sancheong at 32.3’C, Jinju at 33’2’C, Yangsan at 31.8’C and Tongyeong at 28.8’C.

Temperatures were between 4’C and 6’C higher than the average.

Today, temperatures are expected to remain the same in the region as the year’s first heatwave was registered this past weekend.

Seasonal and heavy rains are also expected to begin on Wednesday.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

