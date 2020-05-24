Events

Highlighting Contemporary Artist III: Kim Chong-hak

Haps Staff

The Busan Museum of Art is hosting an exhibition highlighting contemporary artist Kim Jong-hak.

The Busan Museum of Art is open on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Online reservations are available only in Korean.

If the number of online reservations is insufficient, on-site admission is possible.

Event Information

Period: Through June 21, 2020

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: Tue – Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

For more info.: (051)740-4242

Website

Travel

