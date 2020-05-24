Highlighting Contemporary Artist III: Kim Chong-hak

The Busan Museum of Art is hosting an exhibition highlighting contemporary artist Kim Jong-hak.
The Busan Museum of Art is open on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Online reservations are available only in Korean.
If the number of online reservations is insufficient, on-site admission is possible.
Event Information
Period: Through June 21, 2020
Venue: Busan Museum of Art
Hours of Operation: Tue – Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
(Closed every Monday and January 1)
Free admission
For more info.: (051)740-4242