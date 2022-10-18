Image: BMW Korea
Highlights From 2022 BMW LPGA Championship Media Day

The BMW LPGA Championship held a Media Day on Tuesday ahead of its opening this Thursday to be held at Oak Valley C.C in Wonju, Gangwon-do, for four days from October 20 to 23.

A press conference was held in the early afternoon featuring Jennifer Cupcho, Lee Min-ji, Ko Jin-young, Choi Na-yeon, Choi Hye-jin, and Kim Min-sol.

Highlights included:

“Last year, I had a good second half of the year, and I was able to win an unexpected championship as I was on an upward trend. The weather is getting colder and I am in a different condition from last year, but I will do my best to focus on my play. After the tournament in Canada, I was staying in Korea for about 6 to 7 weeks and resting. I have a bad wrist, so I am undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, and I am in a condition where I cannot practice as much as I did before, so I tried to keep it short and thick. I became interested in yoga, so I went to a yoga school to learn yoga, and I am doing well in such mental training. It’s been two months, but I’m happy to be able to compete again after this tournament.” — Defending champion Ko Jin-young

“Overall, I’m more confident than I was before the win. I am happy to participate because I like Korea and the golf environment is good.” — Jennifer Cupcho

“I’ve been thinking about retiring because I haven’t played golf well lately. I started this season thinking that this year will be my last. It’s been a long time since I’ve been on tour for a very decisive reason, and as a player, I felt like I spent enough time without regrets, so I wanted to try a different life as soon as possible. I haven’t decided in detail what I’m going to do, but I think I’ll be doing something related to golf, so I want to try hard.” — Nayeon Choi

“I came to Korea two weeks ago, and I am very happy to be able to play in front of my family and friends again.” — Lee Min-ji

With a total prize pool of $2 million ($300,000 prize money) and 72-hole stroke play over four days, the world’s top-class LPGA star players are expected to compete fiercely for the top spot.

Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

