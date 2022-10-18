Highlights From 2022 BMW LPGA Championship Media Day

The BMW LPGA Championship held a Media Day on Tuesday ahead of its opening this Thursday to be held at Oak Valley C.C in Wonju, Gangwon-do, for four days from October 20 to 23.

A press conference was held in the early afternoon featuring Jennifer Cupcho, Lee Min-ji, Ko Jin-young, Choi Na-yeon, Choi Hye-jin, and Kim Min-sol.

Highlights included:

“Last year, I had a good second half of the year, and I was able to win an unexpected championship as I was on an upward trend. The weather is getting colder and I am in a different condition from last year, but I will do my best to focus on my play. After the tournament in Canada, I was staying in Korea for about 6 to 7 weeks and resting. I have a bad wrist, so I am undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, and I am in a condition where I cannot practice as much as I did before, so I tried to keep it short and thick. I became interested in yoga, so I went to a yoga school to learn yoga, and I am doing well in such mental training. It’s been two months, but I’m happy to be able to compete again after this tournament.” — Defending champion Ko Jin-young

“Overall, I’m more confident than I was before the win. I am happy to participate because I like Korea and the golf environment is good.” — Jennifer Cupcho

“I’ve been thinking about retiring because I haven’t played golf well lately. I started this season thinking that this year will be my last. It’s been a long time since I’ve been on tour for a very decisive reason, and as a player, I felt like I spent enough time without regrets, so I wanted to try a different life as soon as possible. I haven’t decided in detail what I’m going to do, but I think I’ll be doing something related to golf, so I want to try hard.” — Nayeon Choi

“I came to Korea two weeks ago, and I am very happy to be able to play in front of my family and friends again.” — Lee Min-ji

With a total prize pool of $2 million ($300,000 prize money) and 72-hole stroke play over four days, the world’s top-class LPGA star players are expected to compete fiercely for the top spot.