Highway Tolls to be Waived During Chuseok Holidays

Haps Staff

Highway tolls will be waived for all vehicles during the Chuseok holiday next month.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced measures for the Chuseok holiday and quarantine response.

The government will not impose any restrictions on family gatherings and visits and eating will be allowed indoors at rest areas and on buses and railways.

However, contact visits will be prohibited at nursing hospitals and facilities with a large number of people within high-risk groups.

 

