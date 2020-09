The Hilton Busan in Gijang-gun has been rebranded into the “Ananti Hilton”.

Ananti announced the rebranding earlier this week and changed the name to add brand power that represents Korea beyond Busan, reflecting the concept and philosophy of Ananti.

The five-star Hilton Busan opened in July, 2017 at Ananti Cove. The building is owned by Ananti, but the hotel is run by Hilton.

With the change, Hilton remains in charge of the hotel, while the brand concept of Ananti is reinforced.