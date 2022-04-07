Hilton Expands Presence in Japan’s Cultural Capital with Signing of Hilton Kyoto

Hilton announced the signing of a management agreement with Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. to launch Hilton Kyoto in 2024. The property will be Hilton’s first flagship-branded hotel in Japan’s cultural capital, a popular destination for both international and domestic travelers.

“We are delighted to partner with Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. to bring Hilton’s flagship brand to Kyoto. This is the third hotel development inked by Hilton in Kyoto, following the opening of ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts last year, and Hilton Garden Inn Kyoto Shijo Karasuma which is scheduled to open later this year,” said Clarence Tan, senior vice president, development, Asia Pacific.

“With its strategic location and signature Hilton hospitality, Hilton Kyoto will be ideally suited to serve business and leisure demand in the market, and we look forward to meeting the diverse needs of guests through our portfolio of brands in the city.”

“We are pleased to partner with Hilton, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, to bring the first Hilton flagship-branded hotel to Kyoto, renowned for its fascinating historical attractions for both domestic and international travelers,” said Katsuhito Ozawa, director & senior managing executive officer, Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. “We are confident that Hilton Kyoto will be a new landmark in Kyoto that will further revitalize the city and become a destination where guests can experience the unique atmosphere and hospitality synonymous with Japan’s ancient capital.”

Hilton Kyoto will open in Sanjo-Kawaramachi, the heart of downtown Kyoto, near the central business and shopping districts, surrounded by classical Buddhist temples, Zen gardens, Shinto shrines, and museums.

Hilton Kyoto will be within walking distance to major attractions including the Kyoto Imperial Palace, Heian Shrine, Yasaka Shrine, and Gion area.

Guests will also be able to delight in authentic Japanese delicacies nearby at the Nishiki Market (“Kyoto’s Kitchen”), or Pontocho, one of Kyoto’s most atmospheric dining areas. As guests explore the city, they will be able to enjoy convenient access to transportation hubs, with the hotel being just a few minutes’ walk from Kyoto City Hall Station and Sanjo Station, or approximately 15 minutes from Kyoto Station by car.

The 313-room hotel will feature four dining outlets including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a bar and a café. Guests can also enjoy a range of facilities such as a fitness center, spa, indoor pool, an executive lounge, and banquet and meeting rooms.

Hilton Kyoto will bring together the unique qualities of Kyoto – old and new, culture and history, people and their stories – serving as a conduit to connect guests and the community. The hotel’s interior design will be inspired by the concept of Kyoto textiles which incorporates elements of the ‘Orimono’ unique tradition of weaving, creating a seamless blend of authentic heritage and modern comforts.

“Hilton Hotels & Resorts is known for setting the benchmark of hospitality in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations and has been experiencing strong growth momentum in Asia Pacific,” said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

“As a cultural capital, Kyoto is consistently ranked as one of Japan’s top destinations to visit. Coupled with the hotel’s prime location, thoughtful and memorable design, vibrant dining offerings and spaces for meetings and events, we look forward to delivering exceptional experiences and meaningful service to both leisure and business travelers at Hilton Kyoto.”