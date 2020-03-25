Hilton Hotel’s Temporary Dining Operation Changes

Busan Hilton Hotel has temporarily changed its operation schedule for its food services due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

The change in operations are:

Meeting: Lunch & Dinner Buffet closed but Breakfast available

Executive Lounge: Breakfast closed

Sweet Corner: Closed

McQueen’s Lounge: Strawberry Buffet ‘Crazy in Pink’ closed

These will be in effect until April 5th.

McQueen’s Club, including the McQueens Pool, Fitness, Sauna & Spa are closed until April 5th and May 11th – May 13th, 2020 which will be under maintenance work.