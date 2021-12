Known for his movie and piano scores, a tribute to Hisaishi Joe will take place this Sunday.

Event Information

Date & Time: December 26, 2021, 5:00 p.m. –

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 120,000 won, S-seat 90,000 won, A-seat 60,000 won, B-seat 40,000 won

Website (including program)