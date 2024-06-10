Historic Achievements at the 18th Busan Content Market

The 18th Busan Content Market (BCM2024), held from May 22 to 24 at BEXCO, concluded with record-breaking success.

With participation from 660 companies and 2,148 buyers and sellers, the event highlighted Busan’s growing significance as a global content hub.

This year’s market saw a dramatic increase in transaction volume, reaching $215.8 million, up from $54.09 million last year. This marks the first time the market surpassed $200 million in transactions, establishing its place in the global content market.

BCM2024 featured a diverse array of programs, including funding initiatives, conferences, academies, and networking events.

Significant deals included agreements with NSFF from Serbia and OTTera, Inc. from South Africa, as well as investment agreements in entertainment and animation worth over 50 billion won.

Key highlights included the appointment of actor Ahn Bo-hyun as BCM’s ambassador, while the market also facilitated over 150 business matching events, fostering investment in innovative content projects.

Prominent speakers such as Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Hyeon-se, and Neve Fitchman shared insights on topics like webtoon creation with AI and global media leadership.

The event culminated in the inaugural ‘Busan OTT Series Awards 2024’, recognizing excellence in drama production.