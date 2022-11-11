History Channel Broadcasts “The Palate of the City: Busan” to 19 Countries

“The Palate of the City: Busan” which depicts Busan’s gourmet food from a foreigner’s point of view, was broadcast to 19 Asian countries through TV, OTT (online video service), and YouTube.

The video, produced with the global documentary History Channel, is composed of four episodes from the perspective of a foreign host about the food of Busan.

The episodes included:

EP1. Seafood (Theme: Busan’s ‘Family’)

EP2. Street Food (Topic: ‘Jeong’ in Busan)

EP3. Fine Dining (Topic: Busan’s ‘Challenge Spirit’)

EP4. Dessert & Coffee (Topic: ‘Pride of Busan’)

The videos, which are 25 minutes in length, deliver the charm of Busan’s gourmet food with the variety and liveliness of the scene, such as street food toast, bibim dangmyeon, seafood, snow conger eel, Korean beef, and dessert & coffee.

From November 4 to mid-December, it will be aired in 19 Asian countries including Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia through the History Channel and online.