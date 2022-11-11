Image: City of Busan
Dine & Drink

History Channel Broadcasts “The Palate of the City: Busan” to 19 Countries

Haps Staff

“The Palate of the City: Busan” which depicts Busan’s gourmet food from a foreigner’s point of view, was broadcast to 19 Asian countries through TV, OTT (online video service), and YouTube. 

The video, produced with the global documentary History Channel, is composed of four episodes from the perspective of a foreign host about the food of Busan.

The episodes included:

EP1. Seafood (Theme: Busan’s ‘Family’)

EP2. Street Food (Topic: ‘Jeong’ in Busan)

EP3. Fine Dining (Topic: Busan’s ‘Challenge Spirit’)

EP4. Dessert & Coffee (Topic: ‘Pride of Busan’) 

The videos, which are 25 minutes in length, deliver the charm of Busan’s gourmet food with the variety and liveliness of the scene, such as street food toast, bibim dangmyeon, seafood, snow conger eel, Korean beef, and dessert & coffee.

From November 4 to mid-December, it will be aired in 19 Asian countries including Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia through the History Channel and online.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
53 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Sat
22 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 