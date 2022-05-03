The Busan Cinema Center is holding a Hitchcock & Truffaut film retrospective with 23 classic films from the legendary directors.
Event Information
Period: May 3 – May 29, 2022
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Film List
Hitchcock/Truffaut
Finally, Sunday! / Vivement dimanche!
The Last Metro / Le dernier metro
The Wild Child / L’enfant sauvage
Mississippi Mermaid / La sirene du Mississipi
The Bride Wore Black / La mariee etait en noir
Fahrenheit 451
The Soft Skin / La peau douce
Shoot the Piano Player / Tirez sur le pianist
Frenzy
North by Northwest
Strangers on a Train
Rope
Notorious
Lifeboat
Shadow of a Doubt
Suspicion
The Lady Vanishes
Sabotage
The 39 Steps
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Blackmail
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog