Hitchcock & Truffaut

The Busan Cinema Center is holding a Hitchcock & Truffaut film retrospective with 23 classic films from the legendary directors.

Period: May 3 – May 29, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Hitchcock/Truffaut

Finally, Sunday! / Vivement dimanche!

The Last Metro / Le dernier metro

The Wild Child / L’enfant sauvage

Mississippi Mermaid / La sirene du Mississipi

The Bride Wore Black / La mariee etait en noir

Fahrenheit 451

The Soft Skin / La peau douce

Shoot the Piano Player / Tirez sur le pianist

Frenzy

North by Northwest

Strangers on a Train

Rope

Notorious

Lifeboat

Shadow of a Doubt

Suspicion

The Lady Vanishes

Sabotage

The 39 Steps

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Blackmail

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

