Hite Jinro Opening Pop-up Stores For its Latest Beer “Kelly”

Hite Jinro opened a pop-up store for its latest beer, Kelly, named ‘Kelly Lounge’, in Gangnam Station, Seoul on the 20th.

The pop-up store will also be held in Seomyeon in Busan and Dongseong-ro in Daegu, and minors are restricted from entering.

Kelly Lounge provides opportunities to experience Kelly and enjoy content reflecting product attributes in a ‘hip’ and ‘fun’ way with the concept of ‘cultural space for free brand experience for MZs’.

It is a strategy to inform consumers of its new product by maximizing spatial experience by providing special experiences and fun rather than simply introducing products.

The Kelly Lounge consists of a tasting zone, a game zone, and a photo zone.

Along with a glass of beer, you can enjoy air hockey, roulette, and games, including dart machines, a retro game machine, and football.

In addition, Hite Jinro explains that brand experiential photo zones are organized throughout the pop-up store, such as the ‘Kelly Wall’ made of LED and the lounge entrance decorated with barley.

Hite Jinro first launched ‘Kelly’ on the 4th, a new regular beer with ingredients and methods that are completely different from existing lager beers.

Kelly is characterized by using 100% premium malt grown in Denmark under the North Atlantic sea breeze and undergoing two maturation processes. Kelly is an abbreviation of ‘KEEP NATURALLY’, which means minimizing artificial things and pursuing naturalistic ingredients, methods, and tastes.

Under the slogan of ‘The Reversal of Lager’, Kelly started with the idea of what it would be like to be able to feel the softness and intense taste, two flavors that are difficult to coexist in existing beers.

In order to harmonize the two conflicting properties, over the past three years, the brewers have been researching and developing a method to find the softest malt on earth and create a perfectly balanced malt.

As a result, ‘Reversal of Lager-Kelly’ was born, which softly touches the mouth and gives a strong carbonation feeling when it goes down the throat.