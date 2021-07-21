Image: Wikicommons/Dave Jenkins - InfoGibraltar
HMS Queen Elizabeth to Make Port Call Visit to Busan on August 31

Haps Staff

The British aircraft carrier ‘HMS Queen Elizabeth’ is scheduled to make a call to Busan Port on August 31st to promote defense cooperation and friendly exchanges between Korea and Britain.

The aircraft carrier will be accompanied by military jets and multiple warships.

According to UPI, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said the aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea with 18 F-35B stealth fighter jets. Ten of the jets are under the U.S. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron VMFA-211. The No. 617 Squadron of Britain’s Royal Air Force operates the remaining jets, Radio Free Asia’s Korean service reported.

It’s the third visit of a British aircraft carrier, with two light aircraft carriers making visits in 1992 and 1997.

It plans of visiting Japan after its visit to Busan.

