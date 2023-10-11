Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) Makes International Debut at BIFF’s Vietnam Night

The Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) celebrated a significant milestone in its cinematic journey by making its international debut at the renowned Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) during the enchanting Vietnam Night event.

This remarkable occasion took place on the evening of October 9, 2023, in Busan, South Korea.

The Vietnam Night event gathered over 600 esteemed guests, including distinguished film festival directors, filmmakers, producers, distributors, actors, journalists, and numerous film industry experts from all corners of the globe. It served as a platform for cultural exchange, celebrating the accomplishments of Vietnamese cinema on the international stage.

In a momentous announcement, Mr. Kim Dong-ho, Founder and Former Chairman of BIFF, graced the stage as the Honorary Chairman of HIFF. His acceptance of this prestigious position symbolizes a significant collaboration between international film festivals and their shared mission to promote Vietnamese cinema worldwide.

During the event, Mr. Nguyễn Tấn Kiệt, Head of Art Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, delivered a warm welcome speech. He extended an invitation to the global film community to join and support the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival. HIFF’s Organizing Committee took the opportunity to officially announce Mr. Kim Dong-ho as the Honorary Chairman and extended a sincere invitation to him.

\On the emotionally charged stage of Vietnam Night, Mr. Kim Dong-ho shared his passion and unwavering support for HIFF: “Vietnam is a rapidly developing nation, both economically and culturally, and I believe it is the perfect time to host an international film festival in Ho Chi Minh City. South Korea and Vietnam have had a strong and fruitful relationship for many years, achieving significant milestones during this friendship. I hope that the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival will be a tremendous success, and I am delighted to accept the position of Honorary Chairman. I will do my utmost to promote the Ho Chi Minh City Film Festival.”

Mr. Nam Dong-chul, Program Director of BIFF, who solidly organized this year’s festival presented at Vietnam Night to give a celebration speech of the international announcement of HIFF. Mr. Nam gave a charming note that he felt blood related to Vietnam since his name is also Nam. He expressed sincere thanks to the event’s organizers BHD and HIFF for inviting him to Vietnam Night.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Asia Content Awards & Global OTT Awards for “Best Reality & Variety” to “Let’s Feast Vietnam.” This prestigious award elevated Vietnam’s position on the global stage and marked a moment of pride and celebration. The stars of the show, including Trấn Thành, Hariwon, and Nguyễn Thúy Tiên, were present to receive the award, making it a truly memorable night.

Over the past few days, the presence of BHD and HIFF at the Asia Content and Film Market 2023 garnered significant interest from major partners in the regional and international film industry. This marked HIFF’s inaugural appearance at the largest event in Asia, while BHD, with its extensive experience, has participated in various major film festivals worldwide, including Cannes. The strategic collaboration between BHD and HIFF has set the stage for a successful debut on the international scene.