Hocheon Village in Busanjin-gu to Get Major Upgrade

Hocheon Village, which became famous as a filming spot for the drama “Fight For My Way”, will be reborn as a walking tourist spot in Beomcheon-dong, Busanjin-gu.

Busanjin-gu office is planning to invest 674 million won for upgrades to the village, including walking paths and stairs.

The district office plans to finish the pedestrian walkways by next March.

The length of the restored walkways will be 3,061-meters and all pedestrian paths in the alleyways will be fixed.

The location attracts almost 1,000 people each week currently.

“Fight For My Way” starred Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won on KBS2 in 2017.