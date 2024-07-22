Image: Hapcheon-gun
Hoeyang Tourist Site in Hapcheon-gun to Undergo Renovations

By Haps Staff

The Hoeyang tourist site along Hapcheon Lake in Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongnam Province, is set for a major renovation aimed at increasing the duration of tourist visits.

The Hoeyang Tourist Site has been selected for Gyeongnam province’s inaugural ‘2025 Aging Tourist Site Regeneration Competition.’

This initiative targets tourist sites over 20 years old with aging infrastructure and insufficient attractions, providing a 2 billion won investment, including 1.3 billion won from the provincial government, to revitalize them.

Starting January next year, when the budget is allocated, the county plans to enhance the site by renovating existing facilities such as walkways and installing new nighttime landscape lighting and sculptures.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Additionally, the site will host festivals featuring resident participation, offering a variety of attractions and activities.

Designated as a tourist site in 1988, Hoeyang is near major local attractions like Hwangmaesan County Park and Hapcheon Film Theme Park.

Despite recording 440,000 visitors in 2021, its numbers dropped to 170,000 the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not yet recovered.

The planned renovations aim to restore its popularity and enhance the visitor experience.

Haps Staff
