Holiday Favorite “The Nutcracker” to Have Two Special Performances This Week

Tchaikovsky’s classical ballet masterpiece, ‘The Nutcracker,’ is back for the holidays with two special performances.

Renowned as the quintessential Christmas production, this popular ballet has played at theaters worldwide since its premiere at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1892.

This December, Busan will witness two remarkable performances of ‘The Nutcracker.’

The Bulgarian Sofia Ballet, under the artistic direction of Jordan Krachev, will take the stage at the BEXCO Auditorium on December 22nd at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday the 23rd at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Seoul’s Wise Ballet Company is set to perform at the Haneul Theater with performances on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. and Christmas Day at 2 p.m.