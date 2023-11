Holiday Korean Music Concerts in Busan to Check Out in December

As 2023 comes to an end, year-end Korean music concerts are happening all around the country, including here in Busan.

Here’s a list of 15 Korean concerts to check out during the month of December.

December Concert List

Jazz At Busan Cinema Center

Dates: December 1, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30, 31

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Paul Kim

Date: December 2-3

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

AKMU

Date: December 2-3

Venue: BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1

9th Shining Star Concert

Date: December 5

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance

Date: December 6,13,20,27

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Christmas Cantata

Date: December 6-10

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Lim Young-woong

Date: December 8-10

Venue: BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1

Busan Philarmonic Orchestra

Date: December 14

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Roman’ce Town Concert

Date: December 16-17

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Na Hoon-ah

Date: December 16-17

Venue: BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1

2023 The Cry X-mas

Date: December 23-24

Venue: BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1

Cho Young-pil

Date: December 23-24

Venue: BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1

Jaurim Solo Concert

Date: December 25

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Krystian Zimerman Piano Recital

Date: December 14

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

god’s Masterpiece

Date: December 30-31

Venue: BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1