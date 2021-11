Holiday Korean Music Concerts in Busan to Check Out in December

As 2021 comes to an end, year-end Korean music concerts are happening all around the country, including here in Busan.

Here’s a list of 12 Korean concerts to check out during the month of December.

December Concert List

French Original Musical Concert ‘ENCORE’

Date: December 3-5

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

SuperBand 2 Concert

Date: December 4

Venue: Sajik Arena

JukJae

Date: December 5

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Jo Sumi & I MUSICI

Date: December 18

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Urban Zakapa

Date: December 18-19

Venue: Busan KBS Hall

Jongshin Yoon

Date: December 24

Venue: Dream Theatre

Monday Kids

Date: December 25

Venue: Dream Theatre

Show Me the Money 10 — Climax

Date: December 25

Venue: BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1

Hisaishi Joe Movie Music Concert

Date: December 26

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Jeong Seong-hwan

Date: December 26

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Busan National Gugak Concert Year-End Performance

Date: December 30

Venue: Busan National Gugak Center

Jang Beom June

Date: December 30-31

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium