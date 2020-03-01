“Home-bap” Rising in Popularity

As more and more diners are preferring to stay home these days due to the coronavirus, “Home-bap”, which means “Home rice” or “Home cooking” as become popular amongst families and singles who are reluctant to go outside to eat.

As convenience stores and grocery stores sales of instant rice and ramyeon have increased, so too have grilled and roast pans for easy cooking at home.

Sales at Home Plus of roast pans, also known as “meat bul-pans” in Korea, have increased 37% year-on-year, while grill pans have increased 23%.

Pans can be had for under 25,000 won, which is adding to their popularity.