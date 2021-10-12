Lifestyle

Home Decorating Craze Continuing in Korea

BeFM News

The home decorating craze continues this year as more people spend time at home amid the ongoing pandemic crisis and social distancing measures discouraging people to spend time outdoors.

According to a Department Store in Busan, sales of home decor products exceeded that of last year until September this year.

It said sales increased by more than 20% compared to the previous year.

Even from the 1st to the 11th, when the fall discount event started, sales increased by more than 30% compared to last year.

The average age of customers has also decreased, with female customers in their 20s and 30s increasing by more than 30% compared to 2019, before COVID-19.

 

