Home Table Deco Fair Takes Place This Weekend at BEXCO

Haps Staff

Home Table Deco Fair is taking place from Thursday through Sunday at Hall 2 in Exhibition Center 1 at BEXCO in Haeundae.

Home Table Deco Fair has the latest interior trends and living brands and is a premium home styling exhibition with everything under one roof.

Around 400 booths are expected to introduce the latest in home decorations.

The exhibition is hosted by Home Furnishing Curating Magazine Casa Living and Korea’s leading exhibition organizer Reed K. Fairs.

Event Information

Dates: July 23-26

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: BEXCO, Hall 2 in Exhibition Center 1

Admission: 10,000 won

