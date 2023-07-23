‘Homeplus Mega Food Market 2.0’ Debuts in Centum City

Homeplus unveiled the first store of ‘Homeplus Mega Food Market 2.0’ in Centum City, Busan, marking a new era for super-large food stores.

Covering an impressive area of 58,426 square meters, the store has prioritized and enhanced its food section, a key strength of traditional hypermarkets.

The Mega Food Market concept is an innovative model by Homeplus, where existing stores underwent step-by-step remodeling, with 18 locations operating since February last year.

The Centum City branch, the 19th store, represents the debut of the 2.0 version, utilizing big data analysis from the previous 18 stores to optimize store layout, product display, and customer flow.

Within the Centum City branch, customers can explore various specialized sections, including a fresh store, a livestock and fishery specialty store, and a convenience food deli corner offering about 150 ready-to-eat menus.

The introduction of a multi-kitchen allows visitors to witness and savor the preparation of 20 simple meals, like dim sum, barbecue, and teppanyaki.

The store also boasts a World Food Specialized Zone, showcasing a diverse selection of food imported from around the globe.