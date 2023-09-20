Hong Kyung and Ko Minsi to Host the Grand Finale of BIFF 2023

Actors Hong Kyung and Ko Minsi have been confirmed as the 28th Busan International Film Festival closing ceremony hosts, marking the grand finale of the 10-day long journey.

Hong Kyung rose to stardom with his performance in Innocence (2019), D.P. (2021), Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), Revenant (2023), and more.

After leaving a lasting impression on domestic and global audiences with his delicate portrayal of multi-dimensional characters, Hong has recently participated in the animation, Lost in Starlight (2023), as a voice actor, further widening his spectrum as an actor. Hong, who visited Busan last year with Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), will attend Busan for a second consecutive year, this time as the closing ceremony co-host.

Ko Minsi caught the attention of critics and the public with her diverse filmography, ranging across a spectrum of genres, from films — The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018), The Battle: Roar to Victory (2019), and Decision to Leave (2022), to TV series — Love Alarm (2019), Sweet Home (2020), Jirisan (2021), and more.

Establishing her career with numerous awards, including the Newcomer Actress Award at the 2021 Asia Contents Awards and Excellence Award for Actress in a Miniseries and Best Couple Award at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards, she most recently played the role of Ok-bun, an informant in the smuggling scheme, in Smugglers (2023), affirming her position as an irreplaceable character.

The BIFF 2023 closing ceremony, which will showcase actors Hong Kyung and Ko Minsi’s refreshing chemistry, will consist of the red carpet and the New Currents, Jiseok, and Actor of the Year Awards ceremony, along with a screening of this year’s closing film, director Ning Hao’s The Movie Emperor (2023).

The 28th Busan International Film Festival, which is garnering expectations after announcing the closing ceremony hosts, will be held for 10 days in the vicinity of the Busan Cinema Center from Oct 4 (Wed) to Oct 13 (Fri).