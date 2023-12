The ‘Hope 2024 Sharing Campaign’ to raise funds for the poor has started in Busan.

A launching ceremony for the ‘Hope 2024 Sharing Campaign’ at Song Sang-hyeon Plaza in Busanjin District was held and will embark on a 62-day journey.

The campaign, running under the slogan ‘Enriching Myself through Donation, Enriching Busan through Donation’, aims to raise 10.86 billion won by January 31st next year.