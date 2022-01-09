Image: Busan Fire Department
Horse Escapes From Racetrack and Hits Two Vehicles in Gangseo-gu

Haps Staff

A horse escaped from a racetrack in Gangseo-gu at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and hit an SUV and a van while running down the road.

No injuries were reported in the accident but both vehicles were damaged.

The horse was also not seriously injured but suffered lacerations on its face.

According to the investigation, the police presumed the horse escaped from the racetrack and ran 4.5km in the direction of Myeongji IC for about 30 minutes.

It then jumped into the opposite lane where the accident occurred.

The horse has since been returned to its owner.

