Image: Korea Racing Authority
Horse Racing Betting to be Made Available Online in Test Pilot Operation

By Haps Staff

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has disclosed its plans to launch a pilot program for online sales of horse racing betting tickets starting December 15th.

Traditionally, horse racing tickets were confined to purchase at horse racing parks or regional over-the-counter sales outlets.

However, the new project will enable individuals to acquire online betting tickets using their smartphones, eliminating the need to physically visit a racetrack or a sales office.

This online sales model is already operational in various sectors such as Lotto, Sports Toto, bicycle racing, and motorboat racing.

The need for online sales of horse racing tickets gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic when horse racing came to a standstill.

In June, the Korea Racing Authority Act underwent revisions to incorporate an online betting ticket sales system.

To address concerns related to underage access and excessive involvement in horse racing, online betting purchases are restricted to individuals aged 21 or older.

Users must register their names and smartphones after identity verification at a face-to-face registration center. Additionally, the purchase limit has been set at 50,000 won, a reduction from the offline limit of 100,000 won per race.

The pilot operation, spanning approximately six months until June next year, will initially cap the number of users at 10,000, gradually expanding over time.

During this trial period, stringent checks will be conducted to ensure effective measures against access by minors, assess potential connection delays due to system load, and address any information security concerns that may arise.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 