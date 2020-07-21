Horse Racing in Korea to Resume on July 24th

Image: YouTube
Horse racing in Korea will resume at three tracks around the nation on July 24th.

Only 10% of seats will be available for spectators, who must make a reservation at the MyCard app of the Korean Horse Racing Society.

Three parks, including Busan Gyeongnam Race Park, Seoul Race Park and Jeju Race Park will all open.

With the limited seating, only 545 people will be able to enter in Busan, 1,325 in Seoul and 235 in Jeju, and guests must undergo temperature checks and wear a mask.

Horse racing was suspended on February 23 during the initial coronavirus outbreak.

