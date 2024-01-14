Hospitalizations of Elderly Patients With Influenza Rising

As influenza continues to surge into the new year, there is a notable rise in elderly patients, alerting medical facilities and care homes.

While children and teenagers have also been affected, hospitalizations are predominantly among those aged 65 or older.

Experts stress the importance of elderly individuals being vigilant about their health, emphasizing that respiratory diseases like the flu if left untreated, can lead to prolonged hospitalization.

Recent data shows a slight increase in the overall intensity of the flu this year.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the rate of domestic influenza patients (suspected) peaked at 61.3 per 1,000 people in the second week of last month, then decreased to 54.1 in the third week, 43.3 in the fourth week, and then rose again to 49.9 in the fifth week.

Last year’s hospitalization statistics reveal a majority of cases were among the elderly, highlighting the need for heightened health measures to prevent severe illness.

Experts recommend adherence to standard health protocols, including mask-wearing and thorough hand hygiene, to minimize flu risk.