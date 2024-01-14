Busan News

Hospitalizations of Elderly Patients With Influenza Rising

By Haps Staff

As influenza continues to surge into the new year, there is a notable rise in elderly patients, alerting medical facilities and care homes.

While children and teenagers have also been affected, hospitalizations are predominantly among those aged 65 or older.

Experts stress the importance of elderly individuals being vigilant about their health, emphasizing that respiratory diseases like the flu if left untreated, can lead to prolonged hospitalization.

Recent data shows a slight increase in the overall intensity of the flu this year.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the rate of domestic influenza patients (suspected) peaked at 61.3 per 1,000 people in the second week of last month, then decreased to 54.1 in the third week, 43.3 in the fourth week, and then rose again to 49.9 in the fifth week.

Last year’s hospitalization statistics reveal a majority of cases were among the elderly, highlighting the need for heightened health measures to prevent severe illness.

Experts recommend adherence to standard health protocols, including mask-wearing and thorough hand hygiene, to minimize flu risk.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

KMA Divides Busan Into Three Special Warning Areas

Busan Unveils Ambitious Plans for Gadeok New Airport as a Global Hub

Busan Achieves Record-breaking Foreign Direct Investment in 2023

12 Busan Companies Join CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Busan Announces New Changes for the Dongbaekjeon Currency

Average Monthly Private Education Cost in Busan Passes 600,000 Won

The Latest

Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Store Offers Lunar New Year Special Discounts

사진전 챔피언들+끈기 @ 부산 프랑스문화원

What’s On in Busan: January 15 – January 21

Dining Prices For Korean Food Continue to Rise

An Byong-jun Returns to Busan IPark

Busan International Motor Show to Change its Name to “Busan Mobility Show”

Busan
broken clouds
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
71 %
1kmh
75 %
Sun
10 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 