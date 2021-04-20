NewsBusan News

Hospitals to Offer Free Diagnostic COVID-19 Tests

BeFM News

With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Busan, hospitals will also offer free diagnostic tests.

Diagnostic tests are currently being offered for free regardless of epidemiological associations or symptoms at the special screening clinics of 16 gu or gun health centers or at the temporary screening clinics at City Hall or Busan Station.

21 medical institutions have also agreed to participate starting this week and the city plans to expand it to other hospitals.

Free diagnostic tests at medical institutions will begin from the 22nd and continue for a month if level 2 social distancing is maintained.

 

