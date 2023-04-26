Hot Wings Return to KFC

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of Hot Wings, KFC Hot Wing Sticks are back with an amazing new flavor.
First released in 1993, the menu item which had been discontinued is back for customers who have been waiting for the re-release of Hot Wings.
The company says that the upgraded hot wing sticks that are more spicy and crispy than the previous ones.
They are also running a new promotion for a month with a 30% discount on a Hot Wing Stick box for 9,900 won which includes 5 pieces of hot sticks, fried chicken skin with salsa sauce, and a medium cola.