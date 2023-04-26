Image: KFC Korea
Dine & Drink

Hot Wings Return to KFC

Haps Staff

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of Hot Wings, KFC Hot Wing Sticks are back with an amazing new flavor.
First released in 1993, the menu item which had been discontinued is back for customers who have been waiting for the re-release of Hot Wings.
The company says that the upgraded hot wing sticks that are more spicy and crispy than the previous ones.
They are also running a new promotion for a month with a 30% discount on a Hot Wing Stick box for 9,900 won which includes 5 pieces of hot sticks, fried chicken skin with salsa sauce, and a medium cola.
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
50 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 