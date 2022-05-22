Hotel Business Rebounding in Busan, But Not Everywhere

As social distancing eased and the weather is warming up every day, more travelers are visiting the city than in the past two years.

This is good for the hotel businesses, who took a sizable loss during the nearly 26 months of no travel.

Hotels in the Haeudae district have seen a sharp recovery in the past month, with sales and bookings near or around the same as pre-COVID.

However, the downtown hotels and ones around Nampo-dong and Busan Station are still struggling to attract guests.

As many domestic travelers prefer hotels in Haeundae, those downtown and in Nampo-dong tend to have more foreign travelers, who still have not seen a sharp rise due to restrictions in Japan and China.

Foreign tourists account for 70% of customers to the downtown and Nampo-dong area hotels.