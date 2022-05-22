Lifestyle

Hotel Business Rebounding in Busan, But Not Everywhere

Haps Staff

As social distancing eased and the weather is warming up every day, more travelers are visiting the city than in the past two years.

This is good for the hotel businesses, who took a sizable loss during the nearly 26 months of no travel.

Hotels in the Haeudae district have seen a sharp recovery in the past month, with sales and bookings near or around the same as pre-COVID.

However, the downtown hotels and ones around Nampo-dong and Busan Station are still struggling to attract guests.

As many domestic travelers prefer hotels in Haeundae, those downtown and in Nampo-dong tend to have more foreign travelers, who still have not seen a sharp rise due to restrictions in Japan and China.

Foreign tourists account for 70% of customers to the downtown and Nampo-dong area hotels.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
52 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Sun
19 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 