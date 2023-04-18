Hotel Nongshim Beer Garden Opens

Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae-gu is holding its annual “Beer Garden” promotion through the end of September.

Enjoy premium craft beers from the on-site brewery with mouthwatering barbeque platters from the kitchen.

Hurshimchung Brau has brewed their beer in a fun German-style beer house in Nongshim Hotel since 2004.

The event runs daily from 5 p.m. to midnight although times and dates may change suddenly due to weather conditions.

Restaurant Information

Location: 23, Geumganggongwon-ro 20beon-gil, Dongnae-gu

How to get there: Oncheonjang Station (Metro line 1), exit 1. Walk straight to public parking lot for two minutes. Cross the main road, then follow Geumganggongwon-ro for three minutes. Cross the street at the intersection and Nongshim Hotel is on the right.