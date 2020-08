Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is hosting an “Awesome Autumn and Wine Party” this Friday at its first floor Italian restaurant Ristorante.

The evening features premium wines paired with a Hanwoo Anshim steak and lobster tails, and a buffet.

To liven the mood, live “Popera” music will accompany the food, and a lucky draw will conclude the event.

Tickets for the event cost 160,000 won.

The event gets underway Friday night at 7 p.m.