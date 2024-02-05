Image: Hotel Nongshim
Hotel Nongshim Introduces Exclusive Spa Rooms with Outdoor Hot Springs

By Haps Staff

Hotel Nongshim in Dongrae-gu has unveiled its latest room renovation project, featuring the introduction of luxurious ‘Spa Rooms.’

The hotel will offer guests the unique experience of outdoor hot springs in four specially designed spa rooms.

What sets these spa rooms apart is the use of natural hot spring water from Dongrae, renowned for its long history and therapeutic properties. The outdoor spa is crafted from cypress wood, known for its natural antibacterial properties, including phytoncide, which aids in fatigue relief.

These newly crafted spa rooms are designed to provide couples or families of four with an escape from their daily routines, offering a serene atmosphere with interiors adorned in high-quality wood for a soft and warm ambiance.

The rooms also feature an 85-inch TV and a recliner sofa, allowing guests to enjoy streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube.

Reservations for these exclusive spa rooms can be made through the official Hotel Nongshim website.

