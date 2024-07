Cool down this summer with Hotel Nongshim’s “The Bakery” Summer Festival.

Their special dessert menu with nine options consists of:

— Raspberry Bastel 12,000 won

— Mango Bastel 12,000 won

— Strawberry Banana Yogurt 12,000 won

— Twin Chocolate Yogurt 12,000 won

— Vanilla Mousse 12,000 won

— Chocolate Mousse 12,000 won

— Tiramisu 8,000 won

— Mango Jelly 8,000 won

— Raspberry Jelly 8,000 won

The offer is available through August 31.