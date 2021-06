Geumjeong, The Lounge, Hotel Nongshim’s first-floor dining and confectionary restaurant, is offering three delicious and healthy raspberry drinks in time for the summer season.

The raspberries are locally grown and known for their sweet, sugary taste.

The three options for drinks include:

Raspberry Juice — 18,000 won

Raspberry Smoothie — 16,000 won

Raspberry Ade — 16,000 won

The offer is good until the end of July.