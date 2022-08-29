Hotel Prices Skyrocket Ahead of BTS’ October 15th Concert in Busan

Reports of hotels charging 10 times the normal price for BTS’ October 15th concert in Busan have left fans seething and the local government looking into countermeasures against some accommodations.

The city announced Sunday that reports there were hotels canceling existing reservations so that they could charge astronomical rates for the concert, which local media say is causing a big PR problem for the city of Busan.

Rates between 600,000 a night for a two-star hotel around the concert venue have been reported, with others rising up to 3,000,000 won a night for higher quality hotels.

Accordingly, the city of Busan immediately held a meeting of the relevant departments, organized a field inspection team, grasped the status quo on the 26th and conducted on-site guidance.

Autonomous guidance activities through institutions are also planned.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon recognized the seriousness of the situation and convened an institutional meeting on the 30th to prepare countermeasures.

With an expected attendance of 100,000 at the venue, Gijang County plans to cut off the road access at 9 a.m. on the day of the concert due to the number of people and also there being no sidewalks for concert-goers to walk on.

Additional metro trains, buses, and shuttle buses are expected to be deployed to help alleviate the traffic problem.

The concert, set to help promote Busan’s 2030 World Expo bid, is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the Hankuk Glass site in Ilgwang.