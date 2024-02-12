Lifestyle

Hotels and Stores Gear Up for Valentine’s Day

By Haps Staff

With Valentine’s Day just a day away, the hotel and dining industries are bustling with preparations for the occasion.

Lotte Hotel will offer a special jazz performance titled ‘Valentine’s Day Cantabile’ at the ‘Pool Cafe & Bar’ on the 7th floor to mark the romantic day on the 14th.

Renowned pianist director Kim Dae-gyu of ‘Kim Dae-gyu and Friends’ will present his own jazz arrangement during the performance while attendees can enjoy the music accompanied by wine, cheese, chocolates, and roses.

The hotel also offers package deals for those interested in extending their staycation after the event.

Chosun Hotel & Resort is offering cakes and room packages for Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Grand Joseon Busan’s ‘Joseon Deli’ presents the ‘Time to Love’ cake, available from the through the 14th of next month, featuring unique flavors and a chocolate heart-shaped clock.

The Westin Chosun Busan’s ‘Chosun Deli’ is also offering the ‘Heart Mousse Cake’ until the 31st and a ‘Romantic Moment’ package, complete with romantic room decorations and champagne.

Baskin Robbins and Dunkin’ have introduced new chocolate-themed products for the occasion, while A Twosome Place collaborates with the global chocolate brand ‘Hush’ for a limited menu.

E-Mart 24 and CU are also launching special products featuring popular character brands.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

