Hotels in Busan Slowly Recovering, But Fears of Omicron Loom Large

As hotel occupancy rates around the city are starting to improve since the government eased restrictions on travel on November 1st, fears within the industry that the newest COVID-19 variant may be the next punch to the gut in the travel industry.

Major hotels in tourist areas including Haeundae, Gwangalli, and Seomyeon are all reporting high daily occupancy rates, close to normal what they would usually see.

The reservation rates for December are also already around 70% as December is usually considered one of the peak seasons due to end-of-the-year gatherings.

Hotels, however, are waiting to see how and if there will be new quarantine measures once again if Omicron prevents travelers from entering the country or if people psychologically will avoid travel again as they did during the first year of the pandemic.

Most major hotels reservations are already booked full through to the end of the year and around the Christmas holidays.

